Belvedere Trading LLC Purchases New Stake in Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN)

Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 33,054 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000. Belvedere Trading LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Exterran as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Exterran in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in Exterran in the second quarter valued at about $81,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Exterran in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exterran in the second quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Exterran in the second quarter valued at about $178,000. 69.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exterran from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Exterran stock opened at $3.09 on Friday. Exterran Co. has a 12-month low of $2.77 and a 12-month high of $5.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.43.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The energy company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.35. Exterran had a negative return on equity of 37.92% and a negative net margin of 19.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.48) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exterran Co. will post -2.69 EPS for the current year.

About Exterran

Exterran Corp. engages in the provision of oil, gas, water and power markets solutions. It operates through the following segments: Contract Operations, Aftermarket Services and Product Sales. The Contract Operations segment offers compression, processing and treating services by operating natural gas compression equipment, crude oil and natural gas production, and process equipment.

