Belvedere Trading LLC Has $104,000 Holdings in Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV)

Belvedere Trading LLC cut its stake in Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) by 67.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,040 shares during the period. Belvedere Trading LLC’s holdings in Clover Health Investments were worth $104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Clover Health Investments in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Clover Health Investments by 284.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551 shares during the period. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in Clover Health Investments in the 2nd quarter valued at $134,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Clover Health Investments in the 2nd quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Clover Health Investments by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 11,866 shares during the period. 22.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CLOV opened at $4.30 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.00 and a 200-day moving average of $8.64. Clover Health Investments, Corp. has a 52 week low of $4.15 and a 52 week high of $28.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $427.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.01 million. Equities research analysts predict that Clover Health Investments, Corp. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CLOV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Clover Health Investments in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of Clover Health Investments in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Clover Health Investments from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.17.

In other news, major shareholder Chamath Palihapitiya bought 1,739,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.75 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,997.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a Medicare Advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its software platform provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for Medicare-eligible consumers. Clover Health Investments, Corp. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.

