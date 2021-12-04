BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) Short Interest Up 22.0% in November

BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,610,000 shares, a growth of 22.0% from the October 31st total of 2,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 415,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.3 days. Currently, 6.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of BellRing Brands from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of BellRing Brands to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist downgraded shares of BellRing Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BellRing Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.25.

Shares of BRBR stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.04. The company had a trading volume of 642,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,482. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $871.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.85. BellRing Brands has a 52 week low of $20.36 and a 52 week high of $34.19.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 1.32% and a net margin of 2.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that BellRing Brands will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in BellRing Brands by 22.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 28,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 5,316 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in BellRing Brands by 61.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 234,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,196,000 after acquiring an additional 89,200 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in BellRing Brands by 38.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 159,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,910,000 after acquiring an additional 43,983 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in BellRing Brands by 410.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in BellRing Brands by 189.1% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 52,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 34,094 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.80% of the company’s stock.

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.

