BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $362.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on BGNE. Zacks Investment Research cut BeiGene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on BeiGene from $409.00 to $407.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. CLSA raised BeiGene from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on BeiGene from $417.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on BeiGene in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $431.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BGNE traded down $31.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $314.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 392,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,280. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $362.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $342.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.40. The stock has a market cap of $29.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.12 and a beta of 0.75. BeiGene has a 12 month low of $219.20 and a 12 month high of $426.56.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($4.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.70) by $0.24. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 35.06% and a negative net margin of 122.41%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BeiGene will post -11.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.86, for a total value of $377,493.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Amgen Inc acquired 165,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $302.06 per share, with a total value of $49,999,689.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 218,427 shares of company stock worth $26,866,223. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BGNE. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in BeiGene during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in BeiGene by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in BeiGene by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 23,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,155,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in BeiGene during the 1st quarter valued at $194,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in BeiGene during the 2nd quarter valued at $561,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.71% of the company’s stock.

BeiGene Company Profile

BeiGene Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of innovative molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on Zanubrutinib (BGB-3111), Tislelizumab (BGB-A317), and Pamiparib (BGB-290). The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V.

