Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

BDRFY has been the topic of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

BDRFY opened at $19.93 on Tuesday. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $19.70 and a 52-week high of $25.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.34.

Beiersdorf AG is engaged in the development, manufacture, and distribution of skin and personal care products. The firm operates through the following segments: Consumer and Tesa. The Consumer segment concentrates on the international skin and body care markets. The Tesa segment manufactures self-adhesive products and solutions for industry, craft businesses, and consumers.

