Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) Receives $38.80 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on BEEM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Beam Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Beam Global in a research report on Sunday, November 14th.

BEEM traded down $2.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 368,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,459. Beam Global has a 52 week low of $20.68 and a 52 week high of $75.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.51 and its 200-day moving average is $30.39.

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. Beam Global had a negative return on equity of 23.76% and a negative net margin of 89.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Beam Global will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Desmond C. Wheatley sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total value of $36,624.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BEEM. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Beam Global in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Beam Global in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Beam Global by 147.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Beam Global in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Beam Global in the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. 60.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Beam Global

Beam Global engages in the invention, design, engineering, manufacture, and sale of solar powered products. It offers solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions for electric vehicle charging infrastructure, out of home advertising platforms, and energy security and disaster preparedness.

