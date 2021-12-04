BBSCoin (BBS) Trading 178.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

BBSCoin (CURRENCY:BBS) traded up 22.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 4th. BBSCoin has a market capitalization of $155,578.36 and approximately $1.00 worth of BBSCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BBSCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BBSCoin has traded up 178.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Safex Token (SFT) traded 34.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000012 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004262 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000030 BTC.

PengolinCoin (PGO) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000015 BTC.

X12 Coin (X12) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nibble (NBXC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Secure Cash (SCSX) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Equilibria (XEQ) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000900 BTC.

BBSCoin Profile

BBSCoin is a coin. BBSCoin’s total supply is 107,638,982,972 coins and its circulating supply is 101,578,614,878 coins. The Reddit community for BBSCoin is /r/BBSCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BBSCoin’s official Twitter account is @bbscoin_xyz and its Facebook page is accessible here . BBSCoin’s official website is bbscoin.xyz

