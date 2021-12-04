Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) PT Raised to C$5.75 at Raymond James

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$5.50 to C$5.75 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 61.52% from the stock’s current price.

BTE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities raised their target price on Baytex Energy from C$3.50 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$3.00 to C$4.25 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$3.75 to C$4.25 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baytex Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$3.86.

Shares of BTE stock opened at C$3.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.29. Baytex Energy has a 12 month low of C$0.67 and a 12 month high of C$4.39. The firm has a market cap of C$2.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.92 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.80.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$488.74 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Baytex Energy will post 0.6665185 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Edward David Lafehr purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.28 per share, with a total value of C$34,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,142,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,605,039.08.

Baytex Energy

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties include the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

