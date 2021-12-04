Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) Rating Reiterated by BMO Capital Markets

Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

BTEGF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$3.00 to C$4.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$3.75 to C$4.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$3.50 to C$5.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Baytex Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.49.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BTEGF opened at $2.77 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.25. Baytex Energy has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $3.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion and a PE ratio of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). Baytex Energy had a negative return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 83.24%. The business had revenue of $388.17 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Baytex Energy will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Baytex Energy stock. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Baytex Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,708,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,479,000. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Baytex Energy

Baytex Energy Corp. operates as an oil & gas exploration and production company. It engages in the acquisition, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company was founded on June 3, 1993 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

