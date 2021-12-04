Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) PT Lowered to C$4.25

Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$4.50 to C$4.25 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BTEGF. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$3.75 to C$4.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$3.50 to C$5.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Baytex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Baytex Energy in a report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$3.00 to C$4.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Baytex Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.49.

Get Baytex Energy alerts:

Baytex Energy stock opened at $2.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Baytex Energy has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $3.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.25.

Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $388.17 million for the quarter. Baytex Energy had a net margin of 83.24% and a negative return on equity of 11.42%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Baytex Energy will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Baytex Energy stock. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Baytex Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,708,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,479,000. 2.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baytex Energy Company Profile

Baytex Energy Corp. operates as an oil & gas exploration and production company. It engages in the acquisition, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company was founded on June 3, 1993 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Baytex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baytex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.