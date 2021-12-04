BASIC (BASIC) Trading 6.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

BASIC (CURRENCY:BASIC) traded down 6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 3rd. One BASIC coin can currently be bought for $0.0087 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. BASIC has a market cap of $56.56 million and $2.79 million worth of BASIC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BASIC has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About BASIC

BASIC (BASIC) is a coin. BASIC’s total supply is 8,326,258,167 coins and its circulating supply is 6,490,920,166 coins. BASIC’s official website is basic.finance . BASIC’s official Twitter account is @thebasicfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . BASIC’s official message board is medium.com/thebasic

According to CryptoCompare, “BASIC is an Erc-20 based token designed for automating rewards while providing benefits to the crypto finance users. “

