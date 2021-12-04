Basic Attention Token Reaches Market Cap of $1.82 Billion (BAT)

Basic Attention Token (CURRENCY:BAT) traded down 12.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 3rd. In the last week, Basic Attention Token has traded 20.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Basic Attention Token coin can now be bought for about $1.22 or 0.00002293 BTC on popular exchanges. Basic Attention Token has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion and approximately $410.51 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001166 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00004066 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.81 or 0.00043022 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $127.13 or 0.00239764 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00007068 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Basic Attention Token

Basic Attention Token (BAT) is a coin. It was first traded on May 29th, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,492,976,103 coins. The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Basic Attention Token’s official website is basicattentiontoken.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Basic Attention Token is an Ethereum-based token that can be used to obtain a variety of advertising and attention-based services on the Brave platform, a new Blockchain based digital advertising system. User attention is privately monitored in the Brave browser and publishers are rewarded accordingly with BATs. Users also get a share of BATs for participating. “

Buying and Selling Basic Attention Token

