Barclays Reiterates Underweight Rating for Salvatore Ferragamo (OTCMKTS:SFRGY)

Barclays reissued their underweight rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Salvatore Ferragamo from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.00.

Salvatore Ferragamo stock opened at $11.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.94. Salvatore Ferragamo has a 52-week low of $8.69 and a 52-week high of $12.75.

Salvatore Ferragamo SpA engages in the creation, development and production of footwear, leather goods, apparel, accessories, and jewelry for men and women. Its product ranges includes eyewear, watches, fragrances and body care. The company was founded by Salvatore Ferragamo in 1927 and is headquartered in Florence, Italy.

