Barclays Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY)

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on HNNMY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a sell rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.50.

HNNMY stock opened at $3.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.34 billion, a PE ratio of 28.92 and a beta of 1.28. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a 12 month low of $3.43 and a 12 month high of $5.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.78 and its 200 day moving average is $4.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 30th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.72 billion. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 16.45%. Sell-side analysts forecast that H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ)

Hennes & Mauritz AB engages in the sale of clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, and home textiles. The company offers accessories, underwear, cosmetics, sportswear, and other apparels for men, women, and kids. Its geographical segments include Asia & Oceania, Europe & Africa, and North & South America.

