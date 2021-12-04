Barclays Boosts Redde Northgate (LON:REDD) Price Target to GBX 516

Redde Northgate (LON:REDD) had its price target upped by Barclays from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 516 ($6.74) in a report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) target price on shares of Redde Northgate in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of LON:REDD opened at GBX 424.50 ($5.55) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 408.64 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 408.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.63. The company has a market cap of £1.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20. Redde Northgate has a twelve month low of GBX 240 ($3.14) and a twelve month high of GBX 457.50 ($5.98).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a yield of 1.43%. Redde Northgate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.39%.

Redde Northgate Company Profile

Redde Northgate plc provides light commercial vehicle rental services in the United Kingdom, Spain, and the Republic of Ireland. It also sells used vehicles; and offers service maintenance parts and repairs, insurance and breakdown, and fleet management and telematics services. In addition, the company provides accident and incident management; and legal and other mobility services.

