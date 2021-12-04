Barclays Boosts Pennon Group (LON:PNN) Price Target to GBX 1,300

Pennon Group (LON:PNN) had its price target upped by Barclays from GBX 1,060 ($13.85) to GBX 1,300 ($16.98) in a research note published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut Pennon Group to an underperform rating and set a GBX 1,020 ($13.33) target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Pennon Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Pennon Group from GBX 1,575 ($20.58) to GBX 1,175 ($15.35) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,154.40 ($15.08).

Shares of LON PNN opened at GBX 1,190 ($15.55) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,184.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,185.18. Pennon Group has a twelve month low of GBX 1,119 ($14.62) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,751.70 ($22.89). The company has a quick ratio of 12.86, a current ratio of 14.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.45. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.90.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be issued a GBX 11.70 ($0.15) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. Pennon Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.09%.

About Pennon Group

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of European Union, China, and internationally. The company's Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire.

