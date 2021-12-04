Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Lowered to D+ at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Baozun from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $42.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of Baozun from $38.00 to $22.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Baozun from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Baozun from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Baozun presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.50.
Shares of Baozun stock opened at $12.88 on Thursday. Baozun has a 12 month low of $12.54 and a 12 month high of $57.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 429.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.83.
About Baozun
Baozun, Inc operates as an holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides brand electronic commerce (e-commerce) services and solutions. Its services include apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and insurance and automobiles.
Featured Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know
Receive News & Ratings for Baozun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baozun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.