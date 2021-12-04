BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.14 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) will announce earnings of $1.14 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for BankUnited’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.61 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.88. BankUnited posted earnings of $0.89 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that BankUnited will report full-year earnings of $4.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.72. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $3.62. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for BankUnited.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. BankUnited had a net margin of 34.24% and a return on equity of 12.21%. The business had revenue of $220.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on BKU. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of BankUnited from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of BankUnited from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of BankUnited from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.09.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in BankUnited by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,706,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $573,196,000 after buying an additional 49,635 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in BankUnited by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,306,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $439,976,000 after buying an additional 237,306 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in BankUnited by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,403,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,659,000 after buying an additional 655,876 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in BankUnited by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,537,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,101,000 after buying an additional 157,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in BankUnited by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,771,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,101,000 after buying an additional 10,761 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

BKU stock opened at $39.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. BankUnited has a one year low of $30.37 and a one year high of $50.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.00%.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking services, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

