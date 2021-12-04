Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN) Short Interest Update

Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a drop of 20.3% from the October 31st total of 19,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Bank7 from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th.

Get Bank7 alerts:

In other news, CEO Thomas L. Travis sold 11,106 shares of Bank7 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.84, for a total transaction of $275,873.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jason E. Estes sold 4,269 shares of Bank7 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.53, for a total value of $108,987.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 55.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. rhino investment partners Inc grew its stake in Bank7 by 14.3% in the second quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 255,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,405,000 after purchasing an additional 31,907 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Bank7 by 27.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 217,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,754,000 after purchasing an additional 47,320 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank7 in the second quarter valued at about $1,097,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Bank7 by 17.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 40,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Bank7 by 2.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.19% of the company’s stock.

BSVN stock opened at $23.51 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.77. The company has a market capitalization of $213.24 million, a P/E ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 2.21. Bank7 has a 1-year low of $11.60 and a 1-year high of $27.28.

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. Bank7 had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 38.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Bank7 will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Bank7’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.03%.

Bank7 Company Profile

Bank7 Corp. operates as bank holding company which engages in the ownership and management of the Bank7. It offers banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers located in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. The company was founded by William Brad Haines in 2004 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Featured Story: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.