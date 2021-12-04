Bank of America Corp DE Sells 2,737 Shares of Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,266 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,737 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.16% of Seres Therapeutics worth $3,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MCRB. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Seres Therapeutics by 134.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 353,758 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,284,000 after purchasing an additional 202,666 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 80.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after buying an additional 26,159 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 4.9% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 95,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after buying an additional 4,437 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 9.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 86,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,070,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Seres Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,509,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MCRB opened at $10.68 on Friday. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $5.41 and a one year high of $29.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $980.93 million, a P/E ratio of -28.11 and a beta of 3.65.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $1.19. Seres Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 21.79% and a negative return on equity of 22.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.36) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Seres Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.83.

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile

Seres Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

