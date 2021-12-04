Bank of America Corp DE Sells 133,730 Shares of iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its position in iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ) by 59.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 133,730 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.47% of iShares MSCI France ETF worth $3,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EWQ. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,517,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 770,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,844,000 after purchasing an additional 27,891 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $426,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 22,538.5% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 128,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,876,000 after purchasing an additional 128,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 15.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI France ETF stock opened at $37.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.57. iShares MSCI France ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.17 and a fifty-two week high of $40.65.

iShares MSCI France ETF, formerly iShares MSCI France Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the French market, as measured by the MSCI France Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the French equity market.

