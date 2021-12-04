Bank of America Corp DE Reduces Stake in Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its holdings in Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) by 25.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 162,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 54,941 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.45% of Myers Industries worth $3,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,244,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,135,000 after acquiring an additional 62,936 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,666,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,007,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,171,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,769,000 after acquiring an additional 45,812 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 804,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,903,000 after acquiring an additional 8,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 374,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,857,000 after acquiring an additional 6,346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MYE opened at $19.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.10. The company has a market capitalization of $701.22 million, a PE ratio of 24.19 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Myers Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.26 and a 52-week high of $23.98.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.03). Myers Industries had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 4.19%. The company had revenue of $200.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Myers Industries, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Myers Industries’s payout ratio is 67.50%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MYE shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on Myers Industries from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Myers Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

In related news, CEO Michael Mcgaugh acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.59 per share, with a total value of $102,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Myers Industries

Myers Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of polymer products. It operates through the Material Handling and Distribution business segments. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets a variety of plastic and metal products. The Distribution segment offers tools, equipment, and supplies used for tire, wheel, and under vehicle service on passenger, heavy truck, and off-road vehicles.

