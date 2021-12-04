Bank of America Corp DE Raises Stock Position in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) by 19.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 149,513 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 24,177 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in First Foundation were worth $3,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of First Foundation by 87.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,085,082 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,425,000 after buying an additional 505,668 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of First Foundation by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,575,364 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,459,000 after buying an additional 452,017 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of First Foundation by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,023,376 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,566,000 after buying an additional 416,375 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of First Foundation by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 877,676 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,757,000 after buying an additional 191,460 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of First Foundation by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,154,073 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,978,000 after buying an additional 190,419 shares during the period. 65.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other First Foundation news, insider John Hakopian sold 4,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.51, for a total transaction of $102,770.43. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $899,173.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.51, for a total transaction of $122,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,193 shares of company stock worth $473,020 over the last three months. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FFWM stock opened at $25.14 on Friday. First Foundation Inc. has a one year low of $18.11 and a one year high of $29.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.14 and its 200 day moving average is $25.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.94.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.19. First Foundation had a net margin of 35.01% and a return on equity of 14.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that First Foundation Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.94%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FFWM shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of First Foundation from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of First Foundation from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Wealth Management. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.

