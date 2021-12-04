Bank of America Corp DE Has $3.62 Million Stake in BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its holdings in BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP) by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,778 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in BRP Group were worth $3,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BRP. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BRP Group during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in BRP Group by 41.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in BRP Group by 54.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in BRP Group by 9.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in BRP Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $232,000. 84.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BRP Group alerts:

In other news, Director Jay A. Cohen bought 2,800 shares of BRP Group stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.50 per share, with a total value of $85,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,227. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 35.93% of the company’s stock.

BRP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on BRP Group from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet raised BRP Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on BRP Group from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Northcoast Research raised BRP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on BRP Group in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BRP Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.86.

BRP opened at $36.78 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.24. BRP Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.79 and a 12 month high of $45.36. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 183.90 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11. The business had revenue of $135.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.51 million. BRP Group had a positive return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 6.75%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BRP Group, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

About BRP Group

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP).

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.