Bank of America Corp DE Cuts Stake in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,024 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 38,487 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in OceanFirst Financial were worth $3,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the second quarter valued at $59,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in OceanFirst Financial during the second quarter valued at about $208,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in OceanFirst Financial during the second quarter valued at about $266,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in OceanFirst Financial during the second quarter valued at about $301,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in OceanFirst Financial during the second quarter valued at about $340,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OCFC opened at $20.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.21. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $16.25 and a fifty-two week high of $25.76.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 27.87%. The business had revenue of $87.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.56 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.87%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OCFC. Piper Sandler raised OceanFirst Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Stephens downgraded OceanFirst Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.81.

In other news, Director Nicos Katsoulis bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.90 per share, with a total value of $62,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its subsidiary OceanFirst Bank, offers commercial and residential financing solutions, wealth management, and deposit services. It has retail branches throughout the state and in metropolitan New York City along with loan production offices in New Jersey, New York City and Pennsylvania.

