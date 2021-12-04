Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,944 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up approximately 1.6% of Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 231,799,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,557,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761,928 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Bank of America by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 163,776,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,752,497,000 after purchasing an additional 38,319,182 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 116,536,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,790,026,000 after purchasing an additional 497,399 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Bank of America by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 62,419,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,573,572,000 after purchasing an additional 10,783,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 52,409,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,160,858,000 after purchasing an additional 4,488,723 shares during the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Bank of America from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on Bank of America from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.04.

In other news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $106,084.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total value of $4,965,038.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAC stock opened at $43.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $28.14 and a 1 year high of $48.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.49.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 33.10%. The company had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.23%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

