Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) Hits New 12-Month High at $50.33

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $50.33 and last traded at $50.33, with a volume of 1704 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $48.12.

BKHYY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Bank Hapoalim B.M. to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from 33.00 to 34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank Hapoalim B.M. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.91.

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.32. Bank Hapoalim B.M. had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Bank Hapoalim B.M. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY)

Bank Hapoalim BM engages in the provision of private and corporate banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Corporate, and International Activities. The Retail Activity segment operates in Private Banking, Small Businesses, and Housing Loans. Private Banking provides a range of banking services and financial products, including investment advisory services.

