Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) Shares Gap Up to $70.23

Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $70.23, but opened at $73.40. Bank First shares last traded at $70.80, with a volume of 135 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Bank First from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

Get Bank First alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $537.46 million, a PE ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.34.

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.04. Bank First had a net margin of 36.65% and a return on equity of 14.96%. Equities research analysts forecast that Bank First Co. will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. This is a positive change from Bank First’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Bank First’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.14%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Bank First by 571.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 10,414 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bank First by 6.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 132,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,291,000 after purchasing an additional 8,233 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in shares of Bank First during the third quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank First by 6.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 104,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,325,000 after purchasing an additional 6,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank First during the second quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.95% of the company’s stock.

About Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC)

Bank First Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services to individual and business customers. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, cash management accounts, certificates of deposit, commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, residential mortgages, consumer loans, credit cards, online banking, telephone banking, and mobile banking.

Recommended Story: Stock Market News Sentiment

Receive News & Ratings for Bank First Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank First and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.