Banco Comercial Português, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPCGF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Banco Comercial Português, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPCGF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,620,300 shares, an increase of 27.4% from the October 31st total of 11,477,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,658.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BPCGF opened at $0.18 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.18. Banco Comercial Português has a 52 week low of $0.14 and a 52 week high of $0.23.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Banco Comercial Português in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company.

Banco Comercial Português SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking; Companies, Corporate, and Investment Banking; Private Banking; Foreign Business; and Other. The Retail Banking segment consists of Retail Network of Millenium bcp (Portugal), retail recovery division, and Banco ActivoBank.

