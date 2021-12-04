Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.93.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on Banc of California from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Banc of California by 2,512.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,351 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,261 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Banc of California by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,074 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Banc of California by 77,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,062 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 10,049 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Banc of California by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 12,670 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Banc of California in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Banc of California stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.64. The stock had a trading volume of 191,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,378. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 1.63. Banc of California has a 12 month low of $14.17 and a 12 month high of $22.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $68.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.48 million. Banc of California had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 25.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Banc of California will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.05%.

Banc of California Company Profile

Banc of California, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, business and commercial banking, real estate banking, and private banking. The company was founded in March 2002 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.

