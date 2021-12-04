Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 6,331 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,331 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. owned about 0.09% of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF worth $5,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hudock Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 9,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Certified Advisory Corp grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 16,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Finally, Syntal Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 64,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the period.

Shares of SPAB stock opened at $29.89 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.96. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $29.47 and a 52 week high of $30.82.

