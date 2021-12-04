Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 445 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 0.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 70,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 445 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPYV stock opened at $39.93 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $33.32 and a 1-year high of $41.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.11.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Recommended Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.