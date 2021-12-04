Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $15,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,085,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,343,243,000 after buying an additional 98,808 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,670,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,908,000 after buying an additional 27,996 shares in the last quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23,172.7% in the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,054,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,119,000 after buying an additional 5,033,112 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,283,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,448,000 after buying an additional 19,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,519,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,467,000 after buying an additional 43,357 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $243.89 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $201.59 and a fifty-two week high of $261.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $249.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $242.99.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

