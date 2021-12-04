Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 513,820.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 725,142,379 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 725,001,279 shares during the quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.12% of Pinterest worth $7,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 139.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,509,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,671,899,000 after purchasing an additional 27,066,282 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Pinterest by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,181,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,172,348,000 after buying an additional 1,330,673 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Pinterest by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,503,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,566,187,000 after buying an additional 1,795,991 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Pinterest by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,235,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,308,115,000 after buying an additional 1,487,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in Pinterest by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 22,495,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,775,982,000 after buying an additional 7,111,177 shares in the last quarter.

In other Pinterest news, Director Evan Sharp sold 62,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.68, for a total value of $3,850,559.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 5,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.84, for a total value of $309,795.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 704,614 shares of company stock worth $37,502,608. Corporate insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PINS opened at $35.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.11. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.13 and a 1 year high of $89.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.52.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $632.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.10 million. Pinterest had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 14.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PINS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Pinterest in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pinterest from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Pinterest from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Pinterest from $77.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on Pinterest from $76.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.31.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

