Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 150,239 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $11,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Detalus Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 5,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $432,000. Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 3,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E&G Advisors LP purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $469,000.

IWR stock opened at $79.42 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $66.55 and a 1 year high of $85.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.12.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

