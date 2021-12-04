Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Has $18.77 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 9.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 122,185 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,068 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for 1.7% of Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $18,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oak Harvest Investment Services boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 43,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,682,000 after acquiring an additional 3,428 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 71.9% during the 3rd quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 26,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,060,000 after acquiring an additional 11,055 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 52,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,054,000 after acquiring an additional 19,316 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,295,000 after acquiring an additional 3,396 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 121.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 106,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,425,000 after acquiring an additional 58,150 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $163.79 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $136.02 and a one year high of $168.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $162.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.48.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

