Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 6,052 Shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGLV)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGLV) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,768 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,052 shares during the quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. owned 1.65% of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF worth $9,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $555,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $291,000. Howard Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 43,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,841,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA LGLV opened at $142.39 on Friday. SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF has a 1 year low of $115.26 and a 1 year high of $145.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $141.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.18.

