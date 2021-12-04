Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,706 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,044 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for approximately 1.9% of Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $21,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Willis Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in Facebook by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 10,352 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,599,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. TPG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 802 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Facebook by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. 65.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.84, for a total transaction of $40,355.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.77, for a total transaction of $29,201,621.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,654,913 shares of company stock worth $570,345,242 in the last three months. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on FB shares. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price target (down from $425.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $390.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.21.

Shares of FB opened at $306.84 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.61 and a 1-year high of $384.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $332.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $344.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $853.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

