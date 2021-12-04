Baillie Gifford & Co. Sells 12,408 Shares of Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN)

Baillie Gifford & Co. reduced its position in Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,501,340 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,408 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 1.92% of Baozun worth $26,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BZUN. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Baozun in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Baozun during the first quarter worth $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Baozun during the second quarter worth $48,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Baozun by 318.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Baozun by 31.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Baozun from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Baozun from $38.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Baozun from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.50.

BZUN stock opened at $12.88 on Friday. Baozun Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.54 and a 52 week high of $57.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 468.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.14.

Baozun Profile

Baozun, Inc operates as an holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides brand electronic commerce (e-commerce) services and solutions. Its services include apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and insurance and automobiles.

