Baillie Gifford & Co. Reduces Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Baillie Gifford & Co. trimmed its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 865,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,995 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $45,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at about $244,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 37.4% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 39,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 10,701 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 69.9% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 6,674 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 2.3% in the second quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 16,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 70.5% in the second quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.44.

KO stock opened at $53.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $48.11 and a one year high of $57.56. The stock has a market cap of $231.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.31.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 44.22%. The business had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.35%.

In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total value of $1,034,464.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 7,964 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total transaction of $448,851.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 63,170 shares of company stock valued at $3,578,996. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

