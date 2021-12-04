Baillie Gifford & Co. Raises Stock Position in Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,076,525 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 42,653 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 2.37% of Cellectis worth $13,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Cellectis by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cellectis in the 3rd quarter valued at $253,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cellectis in the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 79.3% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 30,487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 13,487 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CLLS opened at $8.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Cellectis S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $34.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.14.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82). Cellectis had a negative net margin of 188.02% and a negative return on equity of 44.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.71) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cellectis S.A. will post -3.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CLLS. William Blair cut shares of Cellectis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Sunday, October 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cellectis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Cellectis Company Profile

Cellectis SA engages as a biopharmaceutical company that harnesses the immune system to target and eradicate cancer cells. It offers Gene editing and Immuno-oncology. The company was founded by David J. Sourdive and André Choulika on February 20, 1999 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

