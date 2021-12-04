Baillie Gifford & Co. Lowers Stock Position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lessened its stake in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 97.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 252,028 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,105,507 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in NetEase were worth $21,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in NetEase by 0.3% during the second quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 30,891 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,561,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in NetEase by 6.0% during the second quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in NetEase by 6.0% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in NetEase by 0.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of NetEase by 7.1% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. 32.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NetEase alerts:

Shares of NetEase stock opened at $100.05 on Friday. NetEase, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.97 and a 52-week high of $134.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.00 and a 200 day moving average of $101.19. The company has a market capitalization of $67.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.55.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The technology company reported $5.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $5.07. NetEase had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The company had revenue of $22.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. NetEase’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Several research firms have recently commented on NTES. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of NetEase from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of NetEase from $142.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of NetEase from $137.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, CLSA lowered their price objective on shares of NetEase from $143.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NetEase currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.88.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES).

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.