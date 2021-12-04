Baillie Gifford & Co. Increases Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 687,555 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,186 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $37,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,599,481 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,522,774,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002,815 shares in the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 642,568 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,557,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 660,620 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,013,000 after purchasing an additional 245,657 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CSCO shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 price target on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.24.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $9,036,076.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total value of $27,307.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 176,149 shares of company stock valued at $9,760,550. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $56.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $237.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.36. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.35 and a 1-year high of $60.27.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 22.44%. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.02%.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

