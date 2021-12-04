Baillie Gifford & Co. Has $67.74 Million Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lowered its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 450,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,094 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $67,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares during the period. JLB & Associates Inc. increased its stake in PepsiCo by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 103,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,269,000 after buying an additional 2,457 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 88.0% in the 2nd quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after buying an additional 4,736 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 131,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,409,000 after buying an additional 3,210 shares during the period. Finally, Fulcrum Capital LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 50,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,457,000 after buying an additional 3,681 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $5,973,739.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on PEP. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.86.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $164.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.95. The company has a market cap of $227.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.62. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.32 and a 1 year high of $166.80.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $20.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.39 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 58.31%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.25%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

