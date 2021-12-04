Baillie Gifford & Co. Has $63.66 Million Stock Holdings in HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lessened its stake in HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,632,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600,164 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 3.22% of HUYA worth $63,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in HUYA by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 2,681 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in HUYA by 1,547.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 438,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,738,000 after buying an additional 411,793 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in HUYA by 357.2% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 36,934 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in HUYA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HUYA by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,794,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272,209 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HUYA opened at $6.43 on Friday. HUYA Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.08 and a 1 year high of $36.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97, a PEG ratio of 123.00 and a beta of 0.78.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HUYA. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of HUYA in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of HUYA from $13.20 to $11.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of HUYA from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of HUYA in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HUYA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.54.

HUYA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of game live streaming platform. The company provides live streaming content for mobile, personal computer, and console games. It also offers content to other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, and outdoor activities. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

