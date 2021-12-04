Babylon (NYSE:BBLN) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Babylon (NYSE:BBLN) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Babylon in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

Babylon stock opened at $6.93 on Wednesday. Babylon has a 52 week low of $6.80 and a 52 week high of $16.00.

