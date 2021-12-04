Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) Short Interest Update

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,700,000 shares, an increase of 17.6% from the October 31st total of 7,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,580,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days.

AZUL traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.91. 3,195,590 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,990,983. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.34. Azul has a one year low of $11.46 and a one year high of $29.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.39.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by $0.09. Analysts predict that Azul will post -4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AZUL. Bank of America downgraded Azul from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $15.00 to $20.80 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Raymond James raised Azul from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Azul in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Azul from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Azul currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.28.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Azul by 845.5% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Azul in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Azul by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Azul in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Azul in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Institutional investors own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

About Azul

Azul SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of airline passenger and cargo services. The firm’s service features include passenger seat selection, leather seats, individual entertainment screens with free live television at every seat in all E-Jets, extensive legroom with a pitch of 30 inches or more, complimentary beverage and snack services and free bus service to key airports.

