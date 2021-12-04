AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (AXS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.42 on January 18th

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.42 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th.

AXIS Capital has raised its dividend by 7.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 18 years. AXIS Capital has a payout ratio of 28.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect AXIS Capital to earn $5.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.3%.

NYSE:AXS opened at $51.91 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.69. AXIS Capital has a 12 month low of $44.26 and a 12 month high of $58.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.96.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.58. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 5.65%. The firm had revenue of $996.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $909.45 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.77) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that AXIS Capital will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AXIS Capital stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,599 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in AXIS Capital were worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 89.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AXIS Capital in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AXIS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of AXIS Capital from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of AXIS Capital in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.25.

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of various insurance and reinsurance products and services. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment offers property, marine, terrorism, aviation, political risk, professional lines, liability, and accident, and health insurance products.

