Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.25 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) will report earnings of $1.25 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Avnet’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.26 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.24. Avnet reported earnings of $0.48 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 160.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avnet will report full year earnings of $4.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.78 to $4.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.54 to $5.12. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Avnet.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. Avnet had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 1.59%. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AVT shares. Bank of America lowered their target price on Avnet from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avnet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Avnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Avnet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avnet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.29.

In other Avnet news, VP Elizabeth Mcmullen sold 3,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total value of $125,065.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVT. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Avnet during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avnet by 185.0% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Avnet by 52.2% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Avnet during the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avnet during the third quarter valued at approximately $145,000. 95.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Avnet stock opened at $38.05 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.17 and a 200-day moving average of $39.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.50. Avnet has a 1-year low of $31.16 and a 1-year high of $45.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.91%.

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronics Components and Farnell segments. The Electronics Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment involves in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

