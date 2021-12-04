AvidXchange Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AVDX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $66.06 Million

Equities research analysts expect that AvidXchange Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AVDX) will post sales of $66.06 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for AvidXchange’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $66.32 million and the lowest is $65.86 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that AvidXchange will report full-year sales of $245.21 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $245.00 million to $245.54 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $294.24 million, with estimates ranging from $286.00 million to $298.92 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover AvidXchange.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AVDX shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on AvidXchange in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on AvidXchange in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on AvidXchange in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on AvidXchange in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on AvidXchange in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AvidXchange currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 30.50.
AvidXchange Company Profile
AvidXchange Holdings Inc is a provider of accounts payable automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and suppliers. The company’s software-as-a-service-based, end-to-end software and payment platform digitizes and automates the AP workflows for businesses and supplier. AvidXchange Holdings Inc is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.
