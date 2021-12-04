AvidXchange Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AVDX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $66.06 Million

Equities research analysts expect that AvidXchange Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AVDX) will post sales of $66.06 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for AvidXchange’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $66.32 million and the lowest is $65.86 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AvidXchange will report full-year sales of $245.21 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $245.00 million to $245.54 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $294.24 million, with estimates ranging from $286.00 million to $298.92 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover AvidXchange.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AVDX shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on AvidXchange in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on AvidXchange in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on AvidXchange in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on AvidXchange in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on AvidXchange in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AvidXchange currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 30.50.

AVDX stock traded down 2.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching 17.70. 1,627,005 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,090,121. AvidXchange has a 52-week low of 16.90 and a 52-week high of 27.43.

AvidXchange Holdings Inc is a provider of accounts payable automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and suppliers. The company’s software-as-a-service-based, end-to-end software and payment platform digitizes and automates the AP workflows for businesses and supplier. AvidXchange Holdings Inc is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

